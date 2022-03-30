$0.71 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.76. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.