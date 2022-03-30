$0.76 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

