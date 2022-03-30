-$0.97 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.93). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

