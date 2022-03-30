$1.02 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Camden National posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Camden National stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,000. The stock has a market cap of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

