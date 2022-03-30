$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.40. 1,501,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,154. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.