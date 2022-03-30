$10.64 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.51 million and the lowest is $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 228,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

