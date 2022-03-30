$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. AppFolio posted sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. 158,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,777.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.