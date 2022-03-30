10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post $113.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $110.90 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $105.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $613.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

TXG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

