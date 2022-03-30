$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce $113.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. Qualys has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.