116,900 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

