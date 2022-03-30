$14.86 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 billion and the highest is $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, reaching $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,221. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $185.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

