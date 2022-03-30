$154.46 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce $154.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.19 million and the lowest is $153.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $686.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

RPD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 415,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,748 shares of company stock worth $5,631,212 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $870,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

