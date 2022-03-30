1,740 Shares in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:NRP opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

