1,906 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,913. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

