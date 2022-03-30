$226.63 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will report $226.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.19 million and the highest is $228.06 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Autohome by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

