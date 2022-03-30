$230.32 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $230.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.70 million and the lowest is $224.18 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $936.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $949.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $968.85 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $983.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

DIN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 25,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.