$271.81 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to announce $271.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

