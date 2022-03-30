2,722 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,784 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75.

