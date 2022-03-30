$275.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

