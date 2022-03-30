$283.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $283.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $441.81. 8,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,156. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.80 and a 200-day moving average of $458.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

