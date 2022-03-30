2local Achieves Market Cap of $250,549.34 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One 2local coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. 2local has a total market capitalization of $250,549.34 and approximately $80,371.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.55 or 0.07215895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.15 or 1.00147313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047530 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,910,208,982 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

