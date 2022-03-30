31,508 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

