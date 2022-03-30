$376.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $376.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.76 million and the lowest is $374.44 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,265. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.