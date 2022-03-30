3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

