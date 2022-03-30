4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

