$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will post $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in International Paper by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,208,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in International Paper by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,782,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.