$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.32 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $24.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.04 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.92 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $249.03. 2,226,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,618. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

