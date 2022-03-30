503 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $435.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

