5,699 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 309,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

