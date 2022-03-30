7,491 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.