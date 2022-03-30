8,183 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

