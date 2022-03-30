$837.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to report sales of $837.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. 17,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

