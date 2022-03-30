9,229 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.
