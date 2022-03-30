A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.52

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.52 and traded as high as C$41.45. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$41.10, with a volume of 21,477 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.48 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

