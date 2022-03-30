A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.52

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.52 and traded as high as C$41.45. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$41.10, with a volume of 21,477 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.48 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)
