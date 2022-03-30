AAX Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00108959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.