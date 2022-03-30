AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.