AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $59.80.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
