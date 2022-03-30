Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,451. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

