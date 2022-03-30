Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,310. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

