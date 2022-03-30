Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.