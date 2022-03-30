Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

ACHC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 19,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

