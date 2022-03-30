Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $1.67 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

