ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 19,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,707. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

