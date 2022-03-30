Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.24 or 0.07221598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00279371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.90 or 0.00808034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00105724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00470072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.00414052 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.