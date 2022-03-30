Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

