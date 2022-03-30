Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 4,460 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of M stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

