AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 481,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADTH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,941,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,792,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

