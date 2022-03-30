Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 290.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.
Advent Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
