Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 290.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 907.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,420.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

