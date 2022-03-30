AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.