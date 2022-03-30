AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.90. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

