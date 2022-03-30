AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of BDEC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

